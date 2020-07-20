Former Windhoek-based magistrate on trial in the High Court for allegedly raping two women in 2015 has suffered a heavy blow when the court refused to release bail

Former Windhoek-based magistrate Jaco Kennedy on trial in the High Court for allegedly raping two women in 2015, has suffered a heavy blow when the court refused to release him on bail today.

Kennedy’s formal bail application was dismissed in a ruling handed down by High Court Judge Marlene Tommasi here this morning in which she said the applicant is not a suitable candidate for release on bail because he has a serious pending case of alleged rape before the High Court.

In her submissions during the hearing of the failed bail bid, State Advocate Innocentia Nyoni also asked for dismissal of the bail application, saying Kennedy should not be released on bail because he faces very serious charges of raping two women on different occasions.

One of the alleged rape incidents occurred when the arrested former magistrate was free on bail.

In his bail bid through State-funded defence lawyer Boris Isaacks, Kennedy wanted the Windhoek High Court to grant bail because he feels he has been held in custody for too long, having been housed at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility without an option to post bail since his arrest on the alleged two rape charges in January 2016.

