Forty-nine police cadets deployed for ||Kharas

Forty-nine cadets of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Tuesday were deployed to four police station in the ||Kharas Region where they will be completing their station attachment programme.

The station attachment programme also known as work integrated learning (WIL) runs from the 08 June 2020 to 06 September 2020.

The WIL programme is the last stage of the police basic training curriculum 1 of 2019-2020 and after the three months training the cadets will be assessed and will then graduate to be officers.

Addressing the cadets before they were deployed ||Kharas Region NamPol regional commander, Commissioner David Indongo said the purpose of the programme is to provide the cadets with a wide exposure to all policing aspects under the guidance of the tutors.

Indongo urged the cadets to work as a team and avoid push and pull between themselves and the old members adding that they should commit themselves to the career as a proud police officer.

‘You must know that you have moved from being a civilian to policing, when you are about to do something you should ask yourself if it right before you do it. You must watched out of being bad influence by others and absenteeism will not be entertained,’ he warned.

Indongo urged the station commanders were the cadets are stationed to ensure that the cadets are attached to the tutors, that their welfare are attended to and ensure that the cadets receive proper guidance throughout the attachment.

He said it is mandatory and imperative that police officers must always uphold the basic rights and freedoms while maintaining law and order and investigating offences.

‘The maintenance of law and order and bring the wrongdoers to justice are the foundation stones of a stable democratic society. We are here to serve the public and therefore we must be willing and ready to help the public anytime and in every way possible,’ he stressed.

Indongo further said it is expected of officers to improve public perception about law enforcement agencies and build a sound working relationship that leads to a reduction in crime adding that police officers should work tirelessly with all members and agencies in the community to promote public safety.

‘Effective crime prevention can however only be achieved through concerted efforts by leaders, communities and individuals citizens with the law enforcement agencies to ensure that law and order and safety and security are maintained all the time so that there will be no safe haven for criminals in our region and country at large,’ he said.

The 49 cadets are stationed at Keetmanshoop, Luderitz, Karasburg and Rosh Pinah police stations. Out of the 49 cadets 15 are female while 34 are male and 24 tutors are appointed to help the cadets.

Currently there are only 646 police officers in the region, while the approved structure for the region indicated that they should be 2 011 officers.

Source: Namibia Press Agency