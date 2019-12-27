Forty-six die on roads in one month

A total of 368 road crashes were recorded between 25 November 2019 and 25 December 2019, statistics provided by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) show.

This reflects a decline compared to the same period in 2018 which recorded 383 crashes.

NamPol's spokesperson, KaunaShikwambi said the highest number of road crashes were recorded in the Khomas region for both 2018 and 2019.

NamPol also recorded a slight decline in Injuries recorded between the period 25 November 2019 to 05 December 2019 with 595 from 607 injuries the same period last year.

The Otjozondjuparegion record the highest road crash fatalities for both periods in 2018 and 2019. This is despite a decline recorded this year, with 46 fatalities, from 73 in 2018.

Source: Namibia Press Agency