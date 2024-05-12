Foundation unveils ‘No-Code Web Programme’ for job growth in digital economy



The Engr. Gbenga Komolafe Education Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has launched its ‘No-Code Web Development’ Scholarship Programme.

This initiative aims to empower individuals with essential digital skills, preparing them for success in today’s economy and fostering job creation opportunities.

The Convener of the foundation, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the ‘No-Code Web Development’ programme is an integral part of the foundation’s extensive Digital Economy Strategy.

‘In today’s dynamic and rapidly evolving environment, the demand for digital proficiency has never been more critical.

‘Recognising the diminishing significance of traditional barriers such as coding expertise, the foundation is committed to creating accessible pathways for individuals to enter and thrive in the technology industry.

‘The No-Code Web Development’ programme will furnish participants with the tools and knowledge required to design and launch high-caliber websites without the nece

ssity of coding.

‘Through the utilisation of user-friendly platforms and drag-and-drop interfaces, participants will cultivate the skills to materialise their creative visions, whether in the form of personal portfolios, e-commerce platforms, or online blogs.

‘With the No-Code Web Development initiative, our aim is to democratise access to digital skills, and empower individuals from diverse backgrounds to capitalise on the opportunities in the digital era to create jobs’ Komolafe said.

He further explained that technology has the potential to revolutionise lives and propel economic advancement, stressing that in addition to the ‘No-Code Web Development programme’, the digital economy strategy encompasses an array of initiatives intended to foster digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

He emphasised that ranging from coding bootcamps to mentorship programmes, the Foundation remained steadfast in its dedication to supporting individuals at all stages of their technology career journey.

‘The ‘

No-Code Web Development programme’ is set to commence on June 1 and welcomes individuals of all ages and backgrounds.

‘Prospective participants are encouraged to visit http://egkefoundation.org.ng/ for additional information and to register for the upcoming sessions’, he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria