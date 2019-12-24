Four arrested over drunk driving at Ongwediva

Four people were arrested at Ongwediva alone for drunk and driving over the weekend.

In a weekend crime report issued on Tuesday by the Namibian Police Force said around four people were arrested while driving under the influence of alcohol on the road between Ondangwa and Ongwediva by defeating the course of justice respectively.

In another incident, a reckless and negligent driving and failed to ascertain the extent of damages after an accident which happened on the Okangwena,Ondangwa main road on Sunday.

It is alleged that silver Toyota Rav vehicle sweved from its lane while driving from the Onethindi direction and bumped a head on collision with an oncoming white Toyota vvti van which was headed Onandjokwe.

Both vehicles sustained severe front damages and no sustained injuries by all occupants.

In a different case, a 44-years-old at Omusimboti village was allegedly attacked by two men armed with stones and assaulted him all over the body and sustained injuries at around 22h40.

The incident occurred when the victim was drinking with his friends at the neighbours and his step son called him aside for alleged no apparent reason and started beating him with open arms and with stones all over the body.

The suspect was allegedly joined by another suspect and continued to stone the victim.

The victim is currently admitted in the Oshakati State Hospital in a stable condition and no arrest was so far made.

In another incident, a 53-year �old man was allegedly bumped by a vehicle while crossing the main road at Adolf location,Ongwediva.

Johannes Gerhard was allegedly bumped by Nicanor Panduleni who was driving a yellow Honda sedan.

The victim was allegedly rushed to Oshakati State Hospital and sustained injuries on the neck, head, both legs and on the right arm but stable condition and was later transferred to Ongwediva Medipark Hospital.

