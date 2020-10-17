Four candidates to contest Keetmanshoop Urban constituency berth

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Friday announced the four candidates that will be contesting in the upcoming regional council elections for the Keetmanshoop Urban Constituency.

The announcement was made by, Keetmanshoop Urban Constituency ECN returning officer, Venedine Chaune who declared the candidates as per section 82, sub-section 04 of the 2014 Electoral Act.

The candidates are Emrico Blaauw of the Swapo Party, Joseph Isaaks from the Landless People’s Movement (LPM), Innocent Mathys of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) and Willem Isaacks from the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC).

Hilma Nicanor of the Swapo party had been the councillor for the Keetmanshoop urban constituency since 2004 until earlier this Swapo lost the constituency to LPM during a by-election in January 2020.

The by-election was necessitated by the resignation of Nicanor, in compliance with the Electoral Act, No. 5 of 2014 and the Namibian Constitution, in order for her to qualify as candidate for the National Assembly.

ECN’s regional coordinator for ||Kharas, Augustinus Ucham, in an interview with Nampa on Friday said Swapo, LPM, PDM and IPC are the only parties that have candidates that will contest for the Keetmanshoop town council local authority.

The Regional Council and Local Authority elections are slated for 25 November 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency