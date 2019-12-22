Four die in accidents

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has opened cases of culpable homicide after four people including a minor, lost their lives in motor vehicle accidents over the weekend.

Two people died after the Ford Focus they were travelling in overturned on the Otjituuo-Colbenz gravel road on Sunday about 00h48.

According to NamPol's spokesperson, Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, a Nissan vehicle which was in front of the Ford Focus tried to avoid bumping a donkey by slightly turning to the left.

The Ford Focus was also turning in the same direction as the vehicle in front of it which resulted in the two vehicles colliding and overturning she said.

Two passengers identified as Shakes Kariahuua (age not known) and Ronald Handura, 37, died on the spot while other passengers sustained slight injuries.

The deceased's next of kin have been informed.

Meanwhile, at Bethanie, a 12-year-old boy died on the spot after the vehicle he was travelling in overturned.

The incident occurred on Friday at about 19h30 at Farm Oonersee.

According to Shikwambi, the driver of the vehicle allegedly saw an animal running in front of the vehicle and tried to bump it but lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle overturned, killing one of the occupants who was identified as Joan Abrahams, while three other occupants sustained slight injuries.

The deceased's next of kin have been informed.

In the Omusati Region, a pedestrian died on the spot after a white Toyota Hilux pick-up vehicle hit him on the Outapi main road, near the Omindamba village at about 22h02 on Saturday.

The deceased whose next of kin have been informed was identified as 23-year-old Namangolwa Chawa Herman.

A case of culpable homicide was opened, however, the driver has not yet been arrested.

Source: Namibia Press Agency