Four die in culpable homicide incidents

The Namibian Police Force have recorded four cases of culpable homicide which include the deaths of two teenage brothers in Windhoek on Saturday.

The brothers identified as 18-year-old Nathan Shikale and Chrisley Shoopala Shikale, in a crime report issued by the police on Sunday, reportedly collided head-on with a truck while they were travelling in an Audi sedan at about 00h30 on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred along the Auas road in Auas Valley, where the two died on the spot.

A 36-year-old man lost his life after he lost control of the Audi he was driving on Friday at about 15h50 from Oshikuku towards the direction of Oshakati.

The man, identified as Fillo Aukongo died on the spot after he allegedly tried to overtake at a blind spot while there was an oncoming vehicle. He lost control over the car when he tried to avoid a head-on collision.

Two male passengers he was travelling with sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Oshikuku Hospital and later transferred to Oshakati State Hospital for further treatment.

In a separate incident at Iikologo village in Omusati Region on Friday, a pedestrian, 46-year-old Hertha Mwadhinandje Shivute was reportedly struck by a Honda Fit being driven from Okahao to Oshakati at around 08h00.

The victim died on the spot.

The next of kin for all deceased have been informed and police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency