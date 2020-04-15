Four drownings recorded over Easter weekend

Four incidents of drowning were reported over the long weekend, two in Omusati region, one in Ohangwena and Kunene region respectively.

According to their weekly crime report availed to Nampa on Tuesday, Nampol said, on Thursday around 09h35 at Ondelishana village in Omusati region, it is alleged that a 33 years old January Ileka drowned in a dam while swimming. The body was retrieved from the water by police divers and his next of kin were informed. Police investigations continue.

On the same day still in Omusati region, about 17h52 at Iikologo village, Elim Constituency it is alleged that the lifeless body of a 32 years old man was discovered floating on top of water by a passerby. Ashipala Johannes Shipopyeni (deceased) was last seen on Wednesday around 09h00 at Iikologo village when he left home saying he was going to the neighbour’s house but he never returned. Next of kin were informed and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile on Sunday at unknown time at Oshikwiyu village near Omungwelume in Ohangwena region, it is alleged that a 23 years old Josef Nghilifavali Daniel also drowned in a dam while swimming. The body was retrieved by police divers. Next of kin were informed and police investigations continue.

On Monday at about 15h00 behind Donkerhoek location in Khorixas, it is alleged that a 10 years old, Mbawana Tjiuana drowned while swimming in a riverbed. His next of kin were informed and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency