Four fined in Kavango East for selling liquor

Four people in the Kavango East Region were fined for not complying with the state of emergency of government by selling liquor.

Kavango East regional crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu confirmed this with Nampa on Wednesday.

Kanyetu said two of the four people are shebeen owners in Rundu while the other two were caught selling traditional liquor at Mukwe.

The four were charged on Monday and Tuesday for contravening registration 11 of the state of emergency number 9/2020.

All four were also issued with a fine of N.dollars 2000 each.

Kanyetu said selling traditional liquor invited a gathering which is a health risk.

The health risk involved he said is that 5 people share the traditional beer from one cup.

‘It is very easy for such a gathering to contract the Coronavirus,’ he said.

He called on members of the public to comply with the rules of the state of emergency and that people will not die if they do not consume alcohol.

