Four homeless youths still missing after flooding in Windhoek

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has confirmed a search for four homeless youths who are suspected to have been swept away by flash floods in Windhoek on Wednesday.

In an interview with Nampa on Friday, NamPol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said the four missing youths formed part of 10 homeless children who were swept away while sheltering from the heavy rainfall in a tunnel behind the Game complex in the centre of town.

During the emergency response by the NamPol and the City Police, four of the homeless youths were rescued. Two however drowned and their bodies were found near the Goreangab Dam.

“The water started flowing heavily and in the process the children were swept away,” Shikwambi said.

The deceased were identified by one of the survivors, but they were only known by their nicknames and their next of kin have not yet been informed.

Shikwambi said the same person informed the search crew that four more youths were missing.

“One of the deceased was from Gobabis and one from Damara 7 in Katutura. The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the police mortuary,” she added.

Shikwambi requested the help of the public in identifying the two bodies and said anyone who may be able to assist, can visit the Namibian Police Force mortuary in Windhoek.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency