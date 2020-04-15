Four incidents of drowning were recorded over the Easter weekend, with two from the Omusati Region, while the Ohangwena and Kunene regions accounted for the remaining two.

According to the weekly crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) today, the first incident occurred at Ondelishana village in the Omusati Region at around 09h35, where 33-year-old January Ileka allegedly drowned in a dam while swimming.

The body was retrieved from the water by NamPol divers and his next of kin have been informed of his death.

The second incident in Omusati occurred at about 17h52 at Iikologo village, Elim Constituency, where the lifeless body of a 32-year-old man was discovered floating on top of water by a passerby.

The deceased has since been identified as Ashipala Johannes Shipopyeni, who was last seen on Wednesday around 09h00 when he left home saying he was going to a neighbour’s house, but never returned. His next of kin have been informed of his death and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile on Sunday at an unknown time at Oshikwiyu village near Omungwelume in the Ohangwena Region, 23-year-old Josef Nghilifavali Daniel also allegedly drowned in a dam while swimming. The body was also retrieved by NamPol divers and his next of kin were notified.

The last drowning case occurred on Monday at about 15h00 behind the Donkerhoek location in Khorixas, where a 10-year-old boy, identified as Mbawana Tjiuana, allegedly drowned while swimming in a riverbed.

His next of kin have been informed of his death and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency