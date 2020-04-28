Four informal markets in Windhoek open with new requirements

Oshetu Informal Market in Katutura Single Quarters have been given the go ahead to re-open on Monday by Health and Social Service Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula, after four weeks of closure due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Shangula inspected the market on Monday and said he is satisfied with the standard of the Other markets as it have been cleaned, it have markings on the ground for social distancing that vendors and their customers have to observe, running water and ablution facilities.

City of Windhoek Strategic Executive on Economic Development and Community Services, Fillemon Hambuda said, the vendors have to adjust to new rules and requirements of keeping the markets clean at all times. As it is now a must for meat sellers or barbecue meat (kapana) to wear aiprones, hand gloves and cover their heads when preparing meat.

He said the city have reached an agreement and non-compliant will not be allowed to sell, and the city will provide container storage where vendors can keep their merchandise at night as they will not be allowed to bring their own storage into the markets.

“Hygiene will be the priority, as we also going to recruit someone to look after the toilets and ensure they are clean at all times by providing all the necessary materials, there will also be a cleaning day twice a month and this will apply to all informal markets within the city,” said Hambida.

Minister of Urban and Rural Development Erastus Uutoni who was also present said, the city of Windhoek have lost it status of being the cleanest city in Africa, and they need to work hard to regain it back, because they need to be exemplary to other local authorities around the country.

“I am happy to see the market opening with a new look and this should not only be few days or years, it should be the culture that the next generation can follow,” said Uutoni

Other markets ready for business are Soweto market, Nangenda Kaduuluma market in Wanaheda and Lyeeta Open Market in Okuryangava while the rest of the markets will follow if the ministry of Health and Social is satisfied with their hygienic standards.

Source: Namibia Press Agency