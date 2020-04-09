Four people in the Kavango East Region were fined for not complying with the state of emergency measures by selling liquor.

Kavango East regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu told Nampa today that they were fined N.dollars 2 000 each.

Kanyetu said two of the four people are shebeen owners in Rundu, while the other two were caught selling traditional liquor at Mukwe.

The four were charged on Monday and Tuesday for contravening registration 11 of the state of emergency number 9/2020.

Kanyetu said people usually gather to drink traditional liquor and share one cup to do so, which poses a health risk.

