Four people were arrested after allegedly being found in possession of cannabis and Mandrax worth N.dollars 5 250 at Walvis Bay on Friday.

A crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Monday said the two men and two women were arrested around 10h00 in Kuisebmond.

They allegedly had 405 grams of cannabis and 10 Mandrax tablets in their possession.

They are expected to appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court this week.

At Gibeon, a man reportedly found with counterfeit money in his possession was arrested on Sunday around 175.

According to the crime report, the man had N.dollars 9 800 in counterfeit bills when he was arrested in Vergenoeg. Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency