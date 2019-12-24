Four people were arrested for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol

Four people were arrested at Ongwediva for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxication over the weekend.

A weekend crime report issued today by the Namibian Police Force said the four were arrested while driving under the influence of alcohol on the road between Ondangwa and Ongwediva.

The suspects include three men and one woman between the ages of 26 and 32 years.

One suspect has the added charge of defeating the course of justice after refusing for blood to be drawn for an alcohol test.

