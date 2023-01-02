Four rapes reported over three days

A number of rapes were reported to the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) as from the end of last week, with two incidents recorded in Swakopmund’s Mondesa residential area alone.

This is according to the NamPol crime report which covers 28 December 2022 until 01 January 2023.

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped in an open area in Mondesa’s Mathias Hamukwaya Street on 28 December 2022.

“It is alleged that the victim was walking home from a friend’s house when three unknown men grabbed her and one committed a sexual act with her under coercive circumstances, while the other two held her hands. The suspects are not yet identified and investigations continue,” the statement said.

Another case was reported in Mondesa on 30 December 2022, when a 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a suspect who is still on the run. Investigations continue.

In Khorixas on Thursday, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man.

According to the crime report, the male suspect met the victim on the street and took her to his grandmother’s house, where he allegedly had sexual intercourse with her. The suspect has been arrested.

In Windhoek a 20-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unknown man in Goreangab on Friday. The man entered the victim’s house, hit her over the head and threatened to kill her if she looked at him.

“He then tied her hands and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. He took a cellphone as well as N.dollars 40 and left. The perpetrator is not known and has not yet been arrested. Investigations continue,” the crime report said.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency