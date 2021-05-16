Four sides complete MTC NFA Cup last 16

The MTC NFA Cup Aweh Round of 16 is complete as four more sides booked their berths with victories on Sunday at Tsumeb and Grootfontein.

Ohangwena NamPol, New Poison, Khuse FC and Western Spurs won on Sunday to progress to the next round.

Ohangwena Nampol FC defeated Swakopmund Football Club 3-2 and Khuse comprehensively saw off Oshikuku Young Star 3-0 at the Oscar Norich Stadium in Tsumeb.

At Omulunga stadium in Grootfontein, strikes from George Mbambangundu,Diyando Murudi and a brace from Manfred Kuyonana helped New Poison FC best Young Brave 4-1 with Josef Shikongo scoring for Brave. Western Spurs edged Kangweru 4 – 3 on penalties following a one-all draw. Kativa Ngongo scored for Kangweru on 33 minutes before Lugano Fischer equalized for Spurs in the second half.

The organizers of the MTC NFA Cup Aweh now have the 16 teams for the draw to be held soon ahead of the action on 19-20 June 2021 at venues still to be confirmed.

The quarterfinals will be played on the weekend of 3-4 July while the last four will clash on 17-18 July ahead of the grand finale on 31 July 2021.

Last year, MTC committed an amount of N$4.5 million for the next three years, will see the winning team walk away with N$500 000, followed by the runner ups who will bag N$250 000, while third and fourth place finishers will each N$150 000 and N$100 000, respectively.

MTC NFA Cup Aweh Round of 16 contenders: Mighty Gunners, Civics, Blue Waters, Black Africa, Nossob FC, Citizens, Tura Magic, Young African, Young Brazilians , Super 11 FC , Tigers, Ohangwena NamPol, New Poison, Khuse FC, DTS Hopsol and Western Spurs.

Source: Namibia Football Association (NFA)