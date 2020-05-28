Four suspected rhino horn dealers appear in court at Otjiwarongo

Four men linked to a rhino poaching syndicate that occurred some weeks ago at a private game farm in the Omakeke Region, made a brief court appearance Thursday morning at Otjiwarongo.

The four men whose names have been withdrawn for the ongoing police investigation purposes are aged 30, 37, 44 and 50 years.

They appeared before Magistrate Karel Muyeghu, while Elana Doeses prosecuted.

“The men appeared briefing to only cover up the 48-hour period they supposed to be held by the police before appearing in court,” said Doeses.

The four were arrested on Tuesday morning at a parking area of a supermarket in Otjiwarongo when they tried to sell the two rhino horns to an undercover police officer here.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Thursday said the police investigations on the matter are still at very infant stage.

“However, I can confirm that we have recovered two rhino horns from them valued at N.dollars 500 000 for both,” Mbeha said.

The police officer further said that four other suspects, which brings the total number of people arrested in connection with this case to eight, were also arrested in Windhoek on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon this week.

