Four Swapo party members sworn in as National Assembly members

Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Peter Katjavivi on Monday swore in four ruling party members, following resignation of its members.

The newly sworn in members are Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun; Joel Kaapanda; Festus Marenga and Ephraim Nekongo.

They replace former Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, ex Justice Minister Sacky Shanghala, Members of Parliament Jerry Ekandjo and Sebastiaan Karupu.

During the oath taking here, Katjavivi said in terms of Article 48 (2) the Swapo party has nominated prominent businesswoman Namundjembo-Tilahun, retired politician Kaapanda and Marenga to fill the vacancies in the Assembly.

Article 48 stipulate that if the seat of a member of NA is vacated the political party which nominated such member to sit in the NA shall be entitled to fill the vacancy by nominating any person on the party's election list as compiled for in the general election.

He noted the Swapo Youth League Secretary Ephraim Nekongo was appointed by President Hage Geingob as a non-voting member as per article 32, replacing former Minister of Home Affairs Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana who has become a voting member now.

Article 32 says that the President shall have power to appoint as members of the National Assembly but without any vote therein.

Source: Namibia Press Agency