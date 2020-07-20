A four-year-old girl died yesterday after she was hit by a vehicle at approximately 18h20 at the Havana informal settlement in the capital.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol)’s spokesperson, Deputy-Commissioner, Kauna Shikwambi, informed the media in a statement issued today that a 53-year-old male suspect was arrested and charged with culpable homicide, drunken, reckless and or negligent driving.

Shikwambi noted that the deceased was allegedly walking along a small gravel road between shacks in the settlement when the Toyota Vios dumped and killed her instantly.

‘The driver lost control over the vehicle further and drove into a shack, destroying it. Fortunately, nobody was injured inside the shack,’ she added.

The deceased was identified as Anna Panduleni Nghipuka and her next of kin were informed of her death.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency