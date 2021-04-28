Fourth annual basketball camp a success

The Basketball Artists School (BAS) said it hosted a successful basketball camp over three days from 24 to 26 April 2021 in Windhoek.

In a media statement issued Tuesday, BAS coordinator Malakia Matias said 90 participants including coaches and players attended the fourth annual DHPS/BAS basketball camp.

“This year’s camp had the largest female turnout with almost 50 per cent of the players being girls, showing the sport’s growth in popularity. The COVID-19 pandemic did not make it easy, but it also did not make it impossible to host the camp successfully. The turnout also let us know that there is a hunger to stay active within the children, and it’s one we aim to feed the best we can,” Matias said.

Trophies were given to the participants that showed outstanding performance over the three days. Players attending the camp showed the most variety this year with participants coming from 14 schools, namely Sunshine Private School, St George’s, Delta, Amazing Kids, Jan Möhr, Khomas High, Ella du Plessis, Hermann Gmeiner, Dawid Bezuidenhout, Christ Love Private, Cambrilearn, Motacs College, Windhoek High and DHPS being in attendance.

“Running since 2017, the improvement in skill of the returning players is proof that the camps and coaches at the different schools are bearing fruit for basketball in the country. This is understandably why we had traction for many first-time players this year,” said Matias.

Source: Namibia Press Agency