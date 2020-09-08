Fransfontein NamPost robbers appear in court

Two of the suspects who allegedly robbed the Namibia Post (NamPost) branch at Fransfontein of N.dollars 300 000 on 01 September 2020, appeared in the Khorixas Magistrate’s Court on Monday and were denied bail.

The suspects, Simon Petrus Ganeb, 65, and 52-year-old Samuel Goagoseb, appeared on charges of robbery, housebreaking with intent to rob and assault after they allegedly assaulted the postmaster at his home before proceeding to rob NamPost.

The State prosecutor, Johannes Inongelwa, said the suspects should be denied bail as the investigations were still in an early stage.

“The State objects to bail at this stage as there are still three suspects outstanding. The investigation is at an early stage,” Inongelwa said.

The case was postponed to 23 November 2020 for further police investigations.

Magistrate Sean Nangombe presided over the cases.

Meanwhile, Namibian Police Force spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, in a media statement availed to Nampa on Tuesday confirmed that another suspect was arrested in Otjiwarongo on Monday and is due to appear in court.

No money was recovered and the police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency