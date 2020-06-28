Freedom Fighter, Starlile triumphs in Epukiro

Race horses Freedom Fighter and Starlile won the main races at the preparatory competition held at Okovimburu turf in on Saturday.

About 45 horses from different racing clubs and individuals took part in the 10 sprints event vied.

The A-division 2400 metres (m) and 1800 m were the main races for the Nambred and Thoroughbred horses.

Uaraa Tjiho’s Freedom Fighter crowned champion in the 2 400m Nambred A-division category of Nambred horses, Leeuloop from Okahandja Racing (OR) took second spot while Professor Supporters Club’s Icon came third.

Okahandja-based Starlile emerged victorious in the 1 800 m A-division Thoroughbred category, challenged by Visigoth from Aminuis Racing and OR’s Rockley Beach in the second and third places respectively.

Starlile also won the 1 000m in Thoroughbred open A-division while Freedom Fighter took the third spot Nambred A-division category.

Among others sprints, Omukueuva from Harambee club won the 1 000m in the Nambred beginners category, followed by Ekuvaramunene in second place while Silver Moon came third.

Mighty Gemini won 1 000m in Nambred maiden category followed by Promising of All and Honest Elution in second and third places respectively.

Seasonal horse Von Trotha got injured after scooping the first place in the 1000m Nambred A-division and failed to feature in the 2 400 m which was the main race for local horses.

In other races, Dream Girl emerged victor in the 1000m in Nambred grouping, Katjutju came second followed by Waterloo in the third place.

Try Again scooped the first place in the 1 000m in Nambred D-division category, followed by Sunny Side in second place while Sophia Town came third.

Epukiro-based horse Chap-Chap took was victorious in the 1 800m Nambred beginner’s category and its Jockey Kapangura Murangi took home Jockey of the day award.

In an interview with Nampa after the race, Nongoo Katjiuanjo from AR said the time has come for Starlile to be challenged in thorough bred category.

“Our horses did well and four of them got places, in Thoroughbred Visigoth have the potential to challenge Starlile and the road ahead look good. We will work and make sure the racing competition in Namibia reach highest pick,’ Katjiuanjo said.

