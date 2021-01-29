The Ministry of Mines and Energy has announced that fuel pump prices will increase by 50 cents per litre for the month of February.

The ministry in a statement on Thursday said the prices of both petrol and diesel will increase by 50 cents per litre due to under-recoveries and adjustment of the dealer margin.

The new fuel pump prices in Walvis Bay will thus be N.dollars 11.85 per litre for petrol and N.dollars 11.88 per litre for diesel, effective at 00h01 on 03 February 2021.

The statement said while fuel prices remained unchanged for the month of January, the ministry cannot afford to continue running under-recoveries indefinitely. Thus, a partial upwards adjustment in fuel pump prices is warranted to avoid passing on the full burden to consumers at the pumps, it added.

“The current review has an under-recovery of about 102 cents on petrol and about 105 cents on diesel. In addition to these under-recoveries, the ministry has resolved to adjust the dealer margin on all products for service station operators by 3 cents per litre from 110 cents per litre to 113 cents per litre. Moving forward the ministry will closely monitor market developments in efforts to devise the best possible fuel interventions,” the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the adjustment is in line with the general inflation rate for 2020 of about 2,2 per cent.

The ministry further noted that the current review indicates a need for an upwards adjustment in local fuel pump prices due to the very volatile international oil market Namibia is currently in.

Source: Namibia Press Agency