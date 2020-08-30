Fuel prices to increase in September

Fuel pump prices are expected to increase on Wednesday, 02 September 2020, due to changes in the international price and exchange rate, the Ministry of Mines and Energy announced.

Senior Public Relations Officer, Andreas Simon in a media statement on Friday said that 50ppm diesel will increase by 15 cents and 95 octane petrol by 30 cents, bringing new fuel pump prices in Walvis Bay to N.dollars 11.65 per litre for petrol and N.dollars 11.98 for diesel.

“The price of fuel is influenced mainly by two factors; the internal cost of refined petroleum products at which fuel is imported into the country and the exchange rate. The objective of the review exercise is to ensure that the fuel pump price is at all times reflective of import price and to do so in an orderly manner,” Simon said.

He added that the fuel pump price review can either reveal an under-recovery, indicating the pump prices were lower than import price or an over-recovery, indicating that the pump price was higher than the import price.

An under-recovery is ordinarily passed onto the consumer or alternatively, it is financed from the National Energy Fund.

During the month of August 2020, the international price of refined petroleum products stabilised in comparison to previous months. The average international price for refined petrol was US.dollars 47.24 per barrel compared to US.dollars 46.58 in July 2020, while that of refined diesel was US.dollars 48.79 per barrel compared to US.dollars 49.33.

During the same period, the exchange rate between the Namibia Dollar against the US Dollar has deteriorated and the exchange rate depreciated on average from N.dollars 16.15 in July 2020 to N.dollars 17.21 in August 2020, said Simon.

“Due to the changes in the international prices and the exchange rate, during the month of August we have recorded and under-recovery of 26.303 cents per litre for the 50ppm diesel and 61.940 cents per litre for 95 octane petrol. It will be recalled that the month of July 2020 we recorded a much larger under-recovery,” he noted.

