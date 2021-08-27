Fuel prices to increase next week

by 60 cents per litre for petrol and 30 cents per litre for diesel.

In a media statement issued on Friday, the ministry said fuel pump prices in Walvis Bay will thus increase to N.dollars 14.15 per litre for petrol and N.dollars 13.88 per litre for diesel.

“Prices across the country will also be adjusted accordingly,” the statement said.

It added that the National Energy Fund will cover the entirety of the under-recoveries recorded for the month of August 2021 on behalf of fuel consumers through the fuel equalisation levy.

“Although under-recoveries of 101 cents per litre and 42 cents per litre have been recorded during the current review, these full under-recovery amounts will not be passed on to fuel consumers because the ministry is considerate of the macroeconomic consequences that an unreserved adjustment will entail,” it said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency