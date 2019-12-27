Fuel pump prices remain unchanged for January

Fuel pump prices will remain unchanged for January 2020, the Ministry of Mines and Energy has announced.

The ministry, in a media statement issued on Friday said it has not adjusted fuel pump prices over the past seven months because it is trying to help the economy get back on its feet by sparing motorists and other fuel consumers from additional economic burdens.

'Although the country has been struggling with the vicious prolonged drought for the whole year, the recent good rains around the country show positive outlook for farmers,' Mines and Energy Minister, Tom Alweendo said in the statement.

This, he said, was supported by large volumes of diesel products being utilised in some parts of the country due to agricultural activities currently underway.

The ministry thus took a decision not to increase the cost of fuel at the pumps to consumers in January 2020.

He added that although this would be costly to the ministry in terms of subsidy, it would be done to allow farming activities to proceed unhindered, as has been done in the past seven months.

'As a result, the additional cost incurred in the importation of fuel into the country in December 2019 will be borne by the National Energy Fund,' he stated.

In Walvis Bay, 95 Octane Unleaded Petrol will remain at N.dollars 13.05 per litre and Diesel 50ppm at N.dollars 13.63 per litre.

Fuel pump prices countrywide will equally remain unchanged for the month of January 2020.

