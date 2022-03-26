Fugitive ex-magistrate Mostert busted at Noordoewer

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Thursday arrested Walter Mostert at the Noordoewer border post after escaping from lawful custody on November 05, 2021.

NamPol spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi made the announcement late Thursday evening.

'The former Magistrate, a wanted person in the name of Mostert Walter, who escaped from hospital some months ago while under police guard, was arrested today at Noordoewer border post while trying to sneak into Namibia from South Africa,' Shikwambi said without providing further details.

Known as 'Rooies', Mostert escaped from a Windhoek medical facility where he was treated under police watch.

He stands accused of money laundering, extortion and fraud.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency