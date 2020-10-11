Funeral services vehicle runs over mentally-ill pedestrian

A 43-year-old mentally-ill man was ran over and killed by a vehicle of Namibia Funeral Services at Onanime village along the Oshakati-Omungwelume road at around 18h00 on Friday.

Confirming the accident on Saturday, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Community Affairs’ office identified the deceased as Antsino Natanael.

“The family of the deceased confirmed that he was mentally-ill and provided his medical report,” Aiyambo narrated.

The 42-year-old driver of the Toyota Hilux pickup of the funeral service company, Aiyambo said, was travelling from a funeral held in the area on the same day.

According to him, there were two passengers in the vehicle, including a member of the Special Field Force (SFF) of NamPol at Oshakati.

The SFF officer was brought along from the same funeral, while the second passenger is also an employee of the funeral services company.

The driver and his two passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital for medical treatment.

A culpable homicide case docket has been opened at Oshakati NamPol station in connection with the matter and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency