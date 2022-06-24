Futsal Winter Cup play-off this weekend

The 2022 Express Credit Futsal Namibia Winter League will come to an end over the weekend, with play-offs of the different divisions set for Friday and Saturday at the Windhoek Show Grounds.

The winter league saw Premier League, Men's First Division, Women First Division and the boys and girls Under-17 category playing for top honours in their different divisions.

At a media conference here Thursday, Futsal Namibia founder Andrei Tirtirau said there was good competition in the different divisions throughout the season, and he is looking forward to seeing action in the women's first division, the Premier League, as well as the men’s first division.

“In the women’s and men’s first division we are going to have a play-off with the top four and the league winner will be decided from there. What will be exciting is the competition between Khomas NamPol and Right Way, who are both aiming to win the women’s league,' said Tirtirau.

In the Premier League, Swakopmund completed their fixtures and are top of the log on 34 points while X Men, who stand a chance of winning the league are behind on 31 points and will need to score 10 goals to win the league if they are level on points with Swakopmund Futsal Club on Saturday, he said.

The Men’s First Division is divided into two groups and the top four from each group will go for a play-off where the league winner will be decided.

“At the moment all of the top four from Group A and B of the Men’s First Division have qualified to compete in the Premier League next year, but they will have to now play it out on who will be crowned champions of the winter season,” he said.

Tirtirau further noted that the league had 620 players competing in the different divisions and they are hoping to register 800 players for their Summer League, which will start in August this year.

Tirtirau further said with the league growing, a Second Division will be introduced next season in order to relegate teams from the top league to the lower divisions, with only 16 teams expected in the Premier League, while the Men’s First Division is to consist of 22 teams.

Friday night will see action from the Girls and Boys Under-17 while the Premier League, Men’s and Women’s First Division Play-Off will be played on Saturday.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency