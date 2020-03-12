Galz &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Goals tourney this weekend in Aroab

The village of Aroab will this Saturday host a girls football tournament along side the girls and goals festival.

In an interview with Nampa on Wednesday, the Technical Coordinator for ||Kharas Women Football, Dino Pieters said seven teams are expected to participate in the tournament that will take place a local soccer field.

'The tournament aim to create a Under-20 girls team for the region that will represent the region in Swakopmund next month, we encourage all adolescent girls ages between 10 and 20 to participate in the tournament and as well as the festival,' he said.

According to Pieters who is also one of the organiser of the event said the festival aim to empower young girls to take their stance in community as the programme integrates life skills, teaches about HIV and AIDS, teenage pregnancies and survival skills.

'We have seen such programmes as this festivals have shown results as the reduction of teenage pregnancies, bullying at schools and early dropouts, the programme is sponsor by UNICEF through the Namibia Football Association but businesses and individual are welcome to help us,' said Pieters.

Transky men football team from Keetmanshoop will take on the Aroab Football Academy in the last march of the tourney.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services and Namibian Police Force officials will be at the festivals to provide information to the young girls.

Source: Namibia Press Agency