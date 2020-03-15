Galz & Goals programmes suspended amid Coronavirus confirmation

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) Galz & Goals programme has suspended all footballing activities in line with the announcement made by President Hage Geingob after two confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Namibia on Saturday.

A statement by National Manager of Galz & Goals programme, Jackie Gertze said, following the recent communication from the Head of State, the Minster of Health and Social Services, and the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, the Management of the NFA Galz & Goals Programme has made the decision to postpone all activities for a period of 30 days, in order to protect the girls, their coaches, supporters and everyone involved in the programme.

The NFA Galz & Goals programme reaches up to 25,000 adolescent girls with more than 4,000 participating in the Galz & Goals Leagues that are due to kick off in May.

The statement further said activities include, but are not limited to league games, tournaments, trainings, meetings, workshops, site visits and any other social gatherings or activities involving travelling.

“Following the end of the recommended 30 days, an announcement will be made as to whether the activities may or may not commence. We thank you for your cooperation and urge you to take care of yourselves and your families,” Gertze said.

Gertze further urge all Coordinators to encourage their players to practice basic hygiene as advised by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

In an interview on Sunday, General Manager of Women Football, Jacquiline Shipanga said the kick-off of the Womens Super League is postponed until further notice.

“We will not start the league on 27th March as communicated earlier but will adhere to the call of the president and postpone the matches till further notice by the health authorities. I will thus call on all players and stakeholders do take care of themselves and avoid crowded places,” Shipanga said.

The cancellation comes after The Windhoek Super Football League on Sunday suspended all matches with immediate effect.

Several sporting events in Namibia scheduled for March and April have been cancelled due to the confirmed coronavirus cases.

Among the cancelled events are Cricket Namibia’s two One-Day series against Netherlands that was scheduled from 25 March to 01 April as well as the Khomas Basketball Association’s Independence Cup which was underway.

Also postponed is the 04 April AC Boxing Promotion Rising Stars of Africa Phase Two Boxing Tournament.

Source: Namibia Press Agency