Game ranger at Waterberg allegedly commits suicide

A 33-year-old assistant game ranger at the Waterberg Plateau Park in the Otjozondjupa Region allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a hunting rifle on Sunday.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Detective, Chief Inspector Timotheus Gabriel, told Nampa in an interview on Monday that the deceased worked for the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

His relatives are yet to be informed, he said.

“He allegedly shot himself once in the head with a hunting rifle and died on the spot,” said Gabriel.

The incident occurred around 16h00 at the park.

No foul play is suspected so far, Gabriel added.

Inquest docket 18/2022 has been opened at the Otjiwarongo Police Station and police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency