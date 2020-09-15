Gaming industry revenue’s decreased by 92 per cent due to the Coronavirus pandemic

The gaming industry revenue’s decreased by 92 per cent, due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, chief public relations officer at the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Romeo Muyunda said.

In an interview with Nampa yesterday, Muyunda said the lockdown since 27 March 2020 has led to casinos and gambling houses being closed, and as a result, little revenue could be collected during that period.

To date, as from 30 April to 31 August 2020, we have only collected revenue of N.dollars 1 381 704.39 compared to N.dollars 17 199 884.94 during the same period in the previous financial year. During lockdown as from April 2020, no gambling activities have taken place since all casinos and gambling houses were not operating. The ministry received minimal revenue from license fees and application fees,’ he said.

He added that a lot of gambling establishments have been struggling to pay salaries, with some cutting salaries by up to 50 per cent and others laying off employees.

Source: Namibia Press Agency