//Garoeb conferred honorary doctorate degree by UNAM

Leader of the Damara Traditional Authority, Justus //Garoeb, was on Wednesday conferred an honorary doctorate degree in political science by the University of Namibia (UNAM) at its main campus in Windhoek.

More than 1 000 other university students also graduated with certificates, diplomas and degrees in various fields at the same ceremony.

//Garoeb, in his acceptance speech, praised UNAM for the distinctive honour, saying it really humbled him and his entire family.

“To my beloved Damara #Nukhoe Khoedo, this is my day, this is our day for I am Gaob [leader], who is standing here today on your behalf and indeed on my behalf to receive this degree,” he said.

He added; “My struggle during the liberation struggle days was your struggle and indeed therefore my recognition today is your victory of the liberation struggle.”

//Garoeb further thank the Damara Raad (Damara Council), to which he said he was indebted, especially to the pioneering elders of the council who groomed him.

The 79-year-old //Garoeb, who has led the traditional authority for over 50 years, said the day of the degree conferment was also the Namibian people’s day and that he was accepting the honorary doctorate on their behalf as well.

