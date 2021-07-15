Gaseb qualifies for U-20 World Athletics Championships

Namibia’s 18-year-old sprinter, Elvis Gaseb will make his maiden international appearance when he competes at the World Athletics Under-20 (U-20) Championships in Kenya, Nairobi next month.

The biennial world championship for the sport of athletics is contested by athletes in the Under-20 athletics age category in the year of the competition.

Gaseb, who qualified to represent Namibia at the 2020 African Union Sport Council Region Five Games that will be held this year in Maseru, Lesotho, will join the likes of sensational sprinters Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mbomawho also qualified to represent the country at the World Athletics U-20 event scheduled for 17 to 18 August 2021.

In an interview with Nampa on Wednesday, Gaseb who represents Namib Lions Athletics Club said it will be a great opportunity for him to participate in the games.

“This will be the first time I will be competing at an international competition. I will do my best because my coach is doing a great job in preparing me,” said Gaseb, who added that his goal is to compete at more international competitions as well as run good times in three years’ time.

Michael Hamukwaya, the founder of Namib Lion Athletics Club and Gaseb’s coach, told this agency on Wednesday that it is really important to see young upcoming athletes running good times and qualifying for international competitions.

“Elvis qualifying is not a surprise because it came from his hard work. As a club our goal was for him to compete at the Region Five Games in December, but after his latest qualification for the World Athletics U-20 Championships those plans have been adjusted and we are now preparing him more as he showed he can also compete with the elite,” said Hamukwaya.

The coach added that Gaseb qualifying for these games is good motivation for other young athletes and he hopes the young athlete can achieve his goal of representing the country at more international competitions.

“We are working on a four to six-year plan and our goal is to see Elvis qualifying for the Commonwealth Games and then from there concentrate on other competitions,” Hamukwaya said.

