Gawaseb to compete in virtual London Marathon

Namibian male wheelchair racer, Roodley Gowaseb, will on Sunday compete in the virtual London Marathon.

The racer, who competes in the F53-54 and T54 categories, will compete in a 42.2 kilometre race on the B1 road in Windhoek against a host of international T54 men’s wheelchair racing competitors who will be taking part in the race from their locales.

Namibia National Paralympic Committee (NNPC) secretary general, Michael Hamukwaya told Nampa in an interview on Thursday this will be the first major international participation for a Namibian para-athlete since the State of Emergency was implemented in March due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We are very proud as the NNPC to see Gowaseb participating in this marathon because this will be the first time that a Namibian wheelchair racer will be taking part in the London Marathon, which is an achievement for the organisation as it’s moving forward with the new sport code at an elite level,” he said.

He added that one of the challenges they are facing as an organisation is a lack of funds, but they will do all they can in their quest to see Gowaseb compete in the virtual wheelchair race on Sunday.

“Gowaseb is supposed to do this race indoor on a wheelchair racing roller, but these training and warm-up rollers are expensive at around £1 400 (N.dollars 30 400). The NNPC could not buy it for any of our wheelchair racing athletes as it is expensive and we do not have the funds at the moment to acquire this equipment,” Hamukwaya said.

He stated that the technology to run this race will also be a bit of challenge on Sunday.

The race will start at 08h00 at the Katutura Youth Complex near Independence arena and also finish at the Youth Complex.

From the Youth Complex, Gowaseb will ride to Independence Avenue then the Western Bypass where he aims to complete the full course of 42.2km.

Hamukwaya said they are hoping for Gowaseb to complete the course in a better time, but his personal safety on the road will be the main priority.

Source: Namibia Press Agency