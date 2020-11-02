Gazza capped Artist of the Decade at NAMAs finale

Lazarus Shiimi, commonly known as Gazza, was capped Artist of the Decade during the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) finale in the capital on Saturday.

The Artist of the Decade is given to an artist who has won the most awards over the 10-year NAMA period.

Accepting the award, a stunned Gazza said every artist nominated for the award in that category is a winner with him.

“This is for all of us. For the whole music industry. This is for all the artists that spend their time and money in studios making music to please the nation,” he said, adding that it does not matter what conditions the music was produced under, especially considering the current pandemic difficulties. He dedicated the award to everybody that supports Namibian artists.

“This is for our families, our kids. This is for those special people in our lives that supported us to carry on especially during difficult times. This is for Namibia,” he said.

During the same occasion, Rose Blvc, who already won four awards, added a fifth to her name when she scooped the Best Newcomer Award.

NAMA Executive Chairperson, Tim Ekandjo, bid the show an emotional farewell, thanking the artists and the industry for their overwhelming support.

“We would like to congratulate Gazza for winning 18 NAMAs over the past 10 years. He has been nothing but exceptional in his work, producing quality hits year in and year out, and this accolade, which is the highest that we have ever handed out, signifies that you are the best of the best with 18 awards,” Ekandjo said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency