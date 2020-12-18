GDP size shrunk by N.dollars 1.1 billion: NSA

Namibia’s gross domestic product (GDP) has shrunk by N.dollars 1.1 billion to N.dollars 44.7 billion in the third quarter of 2020, compared to N.dollars 45.8 billion recorded in 2019 during the same quarter.

The Namibia Statistics Agency, in a media statement on Thursday said the third quarter of 2020 was characterised by state of emergency measures instituted by the government as part of the effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“These measures varied across regions depending on the severity of the cases recorded. Subsequently, the lockdown was lifted and resumption of non-essential services was permitted where possible. These health-related measures that were put in place are reflected in the performance of the economy. The domestic economy continued a downward trend, recording a contraction of 10.5 per cent during the third quarter of 2020 compared to a decline of 2.1 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019,” it said.

Thus far in the year 2020, the economy registered contractions of 1.4 per cent in the first quarter, 10.1 per cent in the second quarter, and 10.5 per cent in the third quarter. The deeper contractions in the second and third quarters are as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“In real terms the poor performance of the economy during the third quarter of 2020 was observed across the major sectors of the economy with hotels and restaurants registering the highest contraction of 54.9 per cent, followed by mining and quarrying (-30.7 per cent), administrative and support services (-27.7 per cent), manufacturing (-24.6 per cent), transport and storage (-23.6 per cent) and the fishing sector (-15.6 per cent),” the statement indicates.

Positive performance was observed in the information and communication sector as demand for data services and internet connectivity surged from educational institutions, businesses and households during the reporting period. The sector registered a strong growth of 13.8 per cent.

“Similarly, the health sector registered a growth of 10.3 per cent growth as a result of high demand for health workers. Further the construction, electricity and water sectors posted positive performance of 7.5 per cent and 5.0 per cent, respectively,” the NSA reported.

