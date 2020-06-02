Gebhardt extends Baroka FC stay

Brave Warriors left back defender Ananias Gebhardt, has extended his contract for another season at Baroka Football Club that plays in the South African Premier Soccer League.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Namibia Football Association said, Gerbhardt’s current contract was due to expire at the end of June 2020 and it is now going to expire in June 2021.

Gebhardt who is 31 years of age, has been playing for Baroka for two years, having joined the team from Jomo Cosmos Football Club that plays in the South Africa’s National First Division.

He said he is happy to extend his stay at the club as there was an option to extend, and he is now grateful. But this season have been frustrating due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which forced football to be halted, but safety is first priority.

“Even though we are urged to be back on the pitch, safety comes first and football comes second. We have been currently training from home. We do Zoom sessions with the fitness coach and we do individual runs, five kilometers for three times a week and the team provided us with tracking devices” said Gebhardt.

Another Brave Warriors player Wangu Gome, who is currently playing for FC Alashkert in Armenia on a one-year contract basis said, he is enjoying football in that country but the outbreak of Corona virus have made things difficult to settle in, because training was stopped and their salaries were cut.

“We stopped training for a while and we also experienced salary cuts during the first wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic. After resuming training, the team was divided into two groups to adhere to the social distancing regulations placed by the Armenian government,” Gome says.

Source: Namibia Press Agency