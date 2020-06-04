Geingob advised not to discuss Fishrot allegations

President Hage Geingob said, he was advised by his lawyers not to talk about the fishrot allegations leveled against him and the ruling party Swapo, as the case is in court.

Geingob made the remarks on Thursday at Parliament when he was responding to questions from official opposition party Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) McHenry Venaani, after the president delivered the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Venaani asked president to address the fishrot scandal allegations that are said to have funded his presidential campaign in 2015, and if the Swapo benefited from the fishrot proceedings.

“I was advised by my lawyers not to discuss things in the court, as for Swapo, we can give you audited books. People are in jail, Swapo members, so let is wait for the court,” said Geingob.

Venaani also asked the president to reveal who is funding the construction of the Swapo headquarters in Katutura Windhoek.

Geingob said it would not be fair for Swapo party to reveal its source of income, but for the sake of transparency. He will answer that, the party have been saving money for the past 30 years, and the money have been donated by party members and the party companies.

“We have been collecting money, we got N.dollars 30 million that came from membership. I said we will not take loans from any one, it is open book. N.dollars million are coming from Swapo companies, registered companies, not illegal,” said Geingob.

Meanwhile, Geingob was interrupted by members of the oppositions while he was delivering SONA. PDM members who were all dressed in black held placards with a fish photo on them, but speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi managed to restore order.

