Geingob allays potential investors’ concerns during investment summit

President Hage Geingob has assured potential investors that the repatriation of profits, loans and investments is legal in Namibia.

Geingob told potential investors during the Namibia Investment Summit held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai on Wednesday that their profits, loans and even their entire investment, are guaranteed.

The Head of State said he was informed by the management team of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) that potential investors were questioning whether their investments, including capital and machinery, would be safe if they decided to invest in a new market such as Namibia. They also wanted to know if they would be allowed to repatriate profits to their home countries.

Geingob informed potential investors at the summit that Namibia is governed by laws and that its constitution is respected.

“Our courts are independent and that is a good sign for any potential investor,” he said.

He also said business can be conducted in a ‘clean’ manner without using middlemen.

“Namibia is waiting for you and is open for business,” he stressed.

The Namibian Head of State further assured the summit that his country is a member of international investment protecting conventions, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, amongst others.

“There is no need for concern in that respect. We have an independent judiciary that robustly enforces constitutionally guaranteed property rights for all domestic and foreign investors,” he stated.

Geingob also said multinational company investors who are already operating in the country would be given a chance at the summit to speak about their experiences on investment security in the country.

He further encouraged potential investors to make an investment decision and become Namibia’s partner.

“If you cannot become an investment partner then try to become Namibia’s tourism partner. Namibia is ready to do business and welcomes you with many opportunities,” he stated.

The president said the country offers investment opportunities in areas such as green hydrogen and ammonia, oil and gas, infrastructure development, tourism, value addition across all sectors, food production and exports.

Geingob is accompanied by First Lady Monica Geingos and Cabinet ministers such as the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Calle Schlettwein, Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy, Kornelia Shilunga, Minister of Industrialisation and Trade Lucia Iipumbu as well as the Minister of Finance, Iipumbu Shiimi.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency