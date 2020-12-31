Geingob and Masisi call for calm as governments deliberate on BDF shooting report

Namibian President, Hage Geingob, along with Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, has urged citizens and residents of the two countries to remain patient as the two governments deliberate on the outcome of the investigations into the recent shooting and killing of four Namibians by the Botswana Defence Force (BDF).

In a joint press statement released on Thursday by both governments, Masisi and Geingob appealed to citizens, especially those living along the border areas of the two nations, to remain calm, patient, and to jealously guard and maintain their historical ties that are founded on their common culture and mutual respect.

The two government recently concluded a joint investigation in the shooting of three brothers – Tommy, Wamunyima, and Martin Nchindo – as well as their cousin Sinvula Munyeme, by the BDF on 05 November 2020 along the Chobe River where they are said to have been fishing. The incident caused uproar around Namibia and resulted in large protests in Windhoek, Katima Mulilo, and Impalila island.

The two heads of state noted that the investigations have since been completed and due process shall be followed by the relevant authorities in dealing with this particular ‘unfortunate incident’ and similar cases in the future.

“Going forward, an incident-free future is envisaged and desired by both governments and joint bilateral efforts will be put to play to avert a repeat of similar incidents,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, both governments recognize the need for adherence to the rule of law and to, at all times, maintain respect for human rights by their respective law enforcement agencies in dealing with cases of this nature.

The statement further noted that both countries acknowledge the importance of reaffirming their individual and collective obligations under international and regional instruments, to which they are state parties.

“They both subscribe to mutual legal assistance and the role of cross border support to resolve crime and to reciprocate the required assistance that is mutually beneficial. Both countries commit to following the necessary steps to ensure and see justice being done,” the statement said.

The statement also notes that both Botswana and Namibia are sovereign and constitutional democracies set up and guided by their constitutions, which are the supreme law of the land in each country. As such, both countries, guided by the values and principles espoused by their respective constitutions, laws, and customs, are committed to resolving the matter expeditiously and amicably.

Chiefs of the communities across the borders are encouraged to logically and sensibly engage each other in order to smoothen collaboration and interaction between families on both sides of the border.

Source: Namibia Press Agency