Geingob calls for end to hostilities in Eastern DRC

President Hage Geingob, in his capacity as Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, has called for peace and an end to hostilities in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Geingob made the call while speaking telephonically with DRC President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo and Rwandan President Paul Kagame about the deteriorating political and military situation in Eastern DRC, a statement issued by the Presidency on Tuesday said.

President Geingob, it noted, reaffirmed SADC’s support for the mediation led by the Chairperson of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), President Joao Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola, in consultation with other Troika members, outgoing chairperson of the organ, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, and incoming chairperson of the organ, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.

“President Geingob calls for peace in the Eastern DRC and appeals for calm by joining the international community in calling for an immediate ceasefire and the disarmament of armed groups, including the March 23 Movement (M23) and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR),” it said.

The statement further said President Geingob is pleased with President Kagame and President Tshisekedi’s commitment to the Luanda and Nairobi processes to give peace a chance by finding long-term solutions to the security challenges in Eastern DRC.

“In accordance with the mandate of the SADC Force Intervention Brigade within the United Nations Organization Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO), SADC commits to playing a supportive and constructive role in order to strengthen the conditions of peace in the Eastern DRC,” it said.

Following the meeting of the SADC Organ Troika in Maseru, Lesotho on 28 October 2022, the organ leaders pledged to continue working with Kinshasa authorities, the United Nations and MONUSCO to ensure the effectiveness of the Force Intervention Brigade.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency