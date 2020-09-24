Geingob calls for lifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe

President Hage Geingob on Wednesday said as the world combats the COVID-19 pandemic, some United Nations (UN) member States face more obstacles in combating the virus than others, including those which have sanctions imposed on them.

He called for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbamwe, citing that in support of the pursuit of economic development, unity and prosperity for people of Zimbabwe, the sanctions imposed on the country should be lifted.

‘President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been pursuing reforms that will enable the people of Zimbabwe to get on a path of sustainable development and peace. Therefore, the continued sanctions undermine these efforts to develop the people of Zimbabwe,’ said Geingob in his speech shared with the media at the general debate of the UN general assembly.

European Union sanctions on Zimbabwe were first imposed in 2002, in relation to the escalation of violence and intimidation of political opponents and the harassment of the independent press. The sanctions comprised an arms embargo, as well as an asset freeze and travel ban on targeted people and entities.

Furthermore, Geingob said Namibia reiterates its deep concern over the continuation of the extraterritorial economic, financial and commercial embargo imposed on the people of Cuba.

‘We continue to express our support for the Government and people of Cuba and call for the unconditional lifting of the embargo and for respect of the sovereignty of Cuba,’ he urged.

He added that in the spirit of creating a more just, peaceful and caring world in which peace and harmony coexistence amongst all nations, Namibia looks forward to the day when relations between the United States of America and Cuba will be restored fully.

Geingob said for the past 75 years, the UN has distinguished itself as a champion for equality and unity and in this critical time, when the world is faced with a multitude of challenges that threaten the future, the world looks upon the UN once again to provide the definitive answers to the problems. ‘Therefore, let us embrace one another and pull together in the spirit of multilateralism, in the interest of defeating COVID-19, in the interest of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and in the interest of safeguarding global peace and the human dignity of every man, woman and child in the world,’ he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency