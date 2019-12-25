Geingob calls on Namibians to reach out to less fortunate

President Dr. Hage Geingob calls on Namibians to be responsible and reach out to those less fortunate and to hold hands with family expressing solidarity.

In a statement issued to this agency on his behalf by Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba on Wednesday said this time of the year is about caring and sharing the best of what life has to offer.

'As we share what have with loved ones, we should reach out to fellow Namibians, volunteer, and care for the vulnerable, the destitute and elderly,' the President noted.

Geingob expressed gratitude to the Namibians who continue to provide essential services, such as nurses, medical doctors, emergency service providers, men and women in uniform who will remain at work when others are at home.

He said their sense of sacrifices for a better Namibia is laudable and deserves the nation's gratitude.

Geingob encouraged all Namibians to drive safely, act responsibly and with compassion towards fellow citizens during this beautiful season of solidarity and sharing, underpinned by the birth of Jesus Christ.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency