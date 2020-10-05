Geingob commends teachers on World Teachers Day

President Hage Geingob on Monday extended a congratulatory message to teachers on World Teachers Day, praising them for the important role they play in the society.

The day, held on 05 October since 1994, commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO recommendation concerning the status of teachers, which set benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, as well as the standards for their initial preparation, further education, recruitment and employment conditions, among others.

In a statement issued on Monday, Geingob said on this day that is celebrated under difficult COVID-19 restrictions, teachers are leading at a time of crisis and thus deserve full praise.

“I commend our teachers and educators for imparting knowledge and moulding ethical citizens who can contribute to the national development and nation-building,” he said.

Geingob further pointed out that as a former teacher, he is fully conscious of the difficult role teachers play in building better communities.

‘Teachers cannot perform the role of moulding ethical citizens alone,’ he advised, adding that they [teachers] need assistance and deserve respect in the communities they serve.

Source: Namibia Press Agency