Geingob commends WFP for receiving Nobel Peace Prize

President Hage Geingob has applauded the World Food Programme (WFP) for being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2020 for its stellar efforts in fighting hunger poverty.

In a statement on Saturday, Geingob noted that out of 318 candidates, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday to the WFP for its efforts to combat hunger and for its contributions to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas.

“I congratulate the World Food Programme for a well-deserved Nobel Peace Prize. The work of this valuable agency in fighting hunger poverty across the globe is a powerful demonstration of human solidarity and the vitality of the United Nations specialised agencies. It shows that together, we can do more to end hunger poverty,” he said.

The WFP was founded in 1961 as the food assistance branch of the United Nations and is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation addressing hunger and promoting food security in 83 countries around the globe.

Source: Namibia Press Agency