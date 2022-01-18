Geingob commiserates with Keita’s family

President Hage Geingob on Sunday extended a message of condolences to the family of former Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (IBK).

Keita died on Sunday at his home in Mali’s capital, Bamako at the age of 76.

Geingob on Sunday in a Twitter post said “I am saddened by the news of the passing of my brother. IBK was a personal friend of many decades, during this difficult period for his wife, the children and the family, my wife and I extend our deepest condolences, rest in peace, IBK,”.

Keita led the West African country from 2013 until he was removed in a coup in 2020.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency